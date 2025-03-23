Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.88. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 7,055 shares.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$29.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

