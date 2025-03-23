Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases 156,500 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,035,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162,145.78. This trade represents a 1.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $5.80 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

