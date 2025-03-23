Insider Buying: Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) Insider Purchases A$192,386.20 in Stock

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Free Report) insider Graham McGarry bought 7,695,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,386.20 ($120,997.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project.

