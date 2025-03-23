Insider Buying: Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,227.78 in Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Alden Parkison acquired 18,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,227.78.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CKG opened at C$1.16 on Friday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.