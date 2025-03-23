Insider Buying: GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Buys C$10,395.00 in Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

GFP stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

