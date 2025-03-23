Insider Buying: GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Buys C$10,395.00 in Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
GFP stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.17.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.