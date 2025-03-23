Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Buys $115,800.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,410.56. The trade was a 5.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SRBK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.91.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRBK. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

