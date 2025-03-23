Insider Selling: OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$219,000.00.

OceanaGold Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE OGC opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.80.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.58.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.