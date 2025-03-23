Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $287,600.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,097.80. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance
Shares of PGC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.88.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
