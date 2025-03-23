Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,729 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 90.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,223,984.45. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,827 shares of company stock worth $11,825,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

