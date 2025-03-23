Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 7,085 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.25. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,965.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

