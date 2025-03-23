Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.1 %

DRH opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

