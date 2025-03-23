Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

