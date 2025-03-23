Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,385 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

