Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 83,437 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 161.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,437 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 147,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $7.81 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.