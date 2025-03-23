Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

