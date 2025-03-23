International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,152,091 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,522.56. This trade represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.