Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.04% of Intuitive Surgical worth $16,813,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

