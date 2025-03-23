Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9063 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.10.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
