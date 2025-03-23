Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

