Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $889.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

