IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $254.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.