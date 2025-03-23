iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

