iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

