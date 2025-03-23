iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

