iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.