iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

