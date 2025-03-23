iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1,019.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.