iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

