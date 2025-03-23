iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $262.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.