iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

