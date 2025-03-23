iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,977 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,698,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 214,280 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

