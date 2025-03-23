iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,947 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 764,813 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

