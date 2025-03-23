Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 6.0% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.