Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 6.0% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
TOL stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
