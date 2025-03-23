Jamie Levy Acquires 74,000 Shares of Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Levy bought 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$19,980.00 ($12,566.04).
Amaero International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 5.87.
About Amaero International
