John B. Bode Buys 10,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,400. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $433.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZVRA shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.