John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 53,426 shares traded.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

