John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 53,426 shares traded.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
