Jonathan Baliff Purchases 2,170 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Baliff bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $24,694.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,028,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,496.52. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Redwire Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RDW opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $758.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.33. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

