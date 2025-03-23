JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 349,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 139,530 shares.The stock last traded at $56.23 and had previously closed at $56.62.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

