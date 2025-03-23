Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

