Katerina Patmore Purchases 6,310 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727 ($13,850.23).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, February 17th, Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($195.04).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.33 ($191.52).

Harworth Group Trading Down 2.0 %

HWG opened at GBX 168 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £553.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.55.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.