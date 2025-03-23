Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider David Burke Sells 33,773 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.18), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($613,975.26).

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £996.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Keller Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,006 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.97.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 33.10 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 27.77%.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

