Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider David Burke Sells 33,773 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.18), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($613,975.26).
Keller Group Price Performance
Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £996.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Keller Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,006 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.97.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
