Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after buying an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Kenvue by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

