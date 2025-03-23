Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

