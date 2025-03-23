KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 382,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

