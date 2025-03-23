KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.