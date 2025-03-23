KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,012 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,969,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Autodesk stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.82.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

