KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 463,900 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

