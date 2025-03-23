Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Weave Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 778,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 155,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $14,984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,583,853.04. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,921.44. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

