Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

