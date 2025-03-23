Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,407 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 43,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVPT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.94 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

